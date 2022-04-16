Happy Easter 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Resurrection Sunday!

HAPPY EASTER 2022: WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Easter is a sacred day for Christians and it brings a lot of joy with it every year. The day marks the resurrection of Lord Jesus after he was crucified. Easter is a symbol of hope, renewal and growth. Unlike Christmas, Easter is not observed on the same day each year. Easter is enjoyed on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon. This year, Easter will be celebrated on the 17th of April.

Easter eggs, candies and bunnies are traditions that are widely observed on this day around the world. The week before Easter is known as ‘Holy Week’ and it marks the arrest, crucifixion and death of Jesus.

On Easter, you can send images, wishes, quotes and messages to your loved ones and wish them good fortune and happiness:

1. Easter symbolizes renewal and new beginnings. Rejoice!

2. Cheers to a new beginning. Happy Easter!

3. Wishing you a very happy Easter Sunday!

4. Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith. I wish you and your family a pleased Easter.

5. Happy Easter to a special bunny! May your day be filled with fun and joy and lots of delicious chocolate Easter bunnies and peeps!

6. During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter. Happy Easter to you!

7. Easter is a festival that teaches us to be hopeful. Never lose faith. Happy Easter.

8. Easter Sunday is not just about Eggs and Bunnies but about resurrection.

9. Easter reminds us that God is above all of us. Happy Easter.

10. The eggs made of chocolate and candies are not just desserts. They signify new life. A very Happy Easter Sunday!

11. May your Easter basket be filled with joy, happiness, and peace this season and always.

