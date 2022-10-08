Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

Happy Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

Happy Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share.
Happy Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your with your siblings, friends, family, friends, relatives and colleagues

HAPPY EID MILAD UN NABI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. He was born in the month of Rabi’ al-awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year, his birthday will be celebrated on October 9 in India. To spread more joy this day, look at the wishes, messages, and quotes we have compiled for you and share them among your loved ones.

Happy Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi: Wishes and messages

1. Hope you all be guided by your faith on Allah and his dear messenger. Have a blessed Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi.

2. This Eid thank Allah for adding another glorious year to your life. We wish you a Happy Eid Milad-Un-Nabi

3. May Allah’s rah may help you to lead a halal and meaningful life. Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi Mubarak.

4. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and everyone in your family.

Happy Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Best Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. Here’s sending you my greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

6. May Allah bless you with all that you have wished for. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

7. May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with peace and prosperity on Eid. Have a blessed time! Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak.

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi: Quotes

8. “Indeed in the Messenger of Allah (Muhammad S.A.W.) you have a good example to follow for him who hopes in (the Meeting with) Allah and the Last Day and remembers Allah much." – Surah Ahzab 33:21

9. “Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant"- The Quran 7:199

10. He (S.A.W.) is the Messenger of Allah and the last (end) of the Prophets. And Allah is Ever AllAware of everything."- Surah Ahzab 33:40

11. “Whoever fears Allah, Allah will find a way out for him (from every difficulty) and He will provide for him from sources that he could never have imagined." - Quran 65:2-3

12. “It is You we worship and You we ask for help." - Surah Al-Fatihah 1:5

13. “And We have sent you (O Muhammad S.A.W.) not but as a mercy for the ‘Alamin (mankind, jinns and all that exists)." - Surah Anbiya 21:107

15. “Indeed, I have turned my face toward He who created the heavens and the earth, inclining toward truth, and I am not of those who associate others with Allah." Surah Al-An’am - 6:79

