Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share!

Happy Eid al-Fitr 2023

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 13:20 IST

EID AL-FITR 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Eid is being celebrated in India today on Saturday, April 22. On this day, wish your family friends by sharing shayaris, wishes, messages, greetings, and quotes on WhatsApp.

Here are some of the messages which you can send to your family and friends on the occasion of Eid 2023:

1. May Allah opens the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Enjoy a blessed time during this Eid.

2. Here’s wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid Ka Chand Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

3. I wish that Allah shower his love and blessings on you, accept your sacrifices and forgive you for your sins….Wishing you a very Happy Eid.

4. Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

5. May this day brings new rays of hope and an ocean of opportunities in your life. Welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts. Eid Mubarak!

6. Let this special occasion of Eid adorn your life with the colors of heaven. I wish a wonderful Eid day you and your family. Happy Eid!

7. Let all join our hands to thank God Almighty for this wonderful day. Eid Mubarak!

8. Our month-long wait is finally over with the sight of the new moon. We have been bestowed with a pious day by Allah. I hope you enjoy this day and seek Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak!

9. Before the golden sunrise, let me decorate each of the rays with wishes of success, prosperous and Happiness for you and for your family. Happy Eid Ul Fitr!

12. On the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr, I wish that all your hopes and dreams are fulfilled by the blessings of Allah… Happy Eid Day 2023!

first published: April 22, 2023, 06:57 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 13:20 IST
