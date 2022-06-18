Happy Father’s Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Dad Dear

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Father’s day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. The day is observed to make our dads feel a bit more special. The day dedicated to fathers honours their contribution, invaluable love, and unwavering support. A father is as dedicated and supporting to a child’s development as a mother.

However, we rarely show emotions to father as much as we do to our mothers. From taking him for a movie to planning a spa session for him, there are a number of things that you can do to make the day a memorable one.

And, to make celebration all the more special, have some emotional and thoughtful quotes and messages that you can share with your father.

Happy Father’s Day 2022: Quotes

1. “It’s not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and son/daughter".— Unknown

2. “It is a wise father that knows his child." — William Shakespeare

3. “A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you." — Dimitri the Stoneheart

4. “One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." —George Herbert

5. “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get." —Tim Russert

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY 2022: THOUGHTFUL MESSAGES

1. I have always seen you working hard and selflessly for us. You have always inspired me to be like you. Happy Father’s Day Dad!

2. I know I never say it, but I always admire you and the sacrifices you make for me and mom. I really don’t know how you do it, dad. Thank you for everything. Happy Father’s Day Dad!

3. Happy Father’s Day! I might be taller than you now but I still look up to you. Love you Dad!

4. I hope you know I’m grateful,

And my heart is truly glad,

That, today and every single day,

I have you as my Dad.

Happy Father’s Day!

5. Happy Father’s Day Dad, I know you always have my back and that is the reason why I’m never afraid of anything. Thank you for all of that.

6. May you have a healthy, happy, and peaceful day, dad. Happy Father’s Day!

7. I am filled with gratitude for your presence in my life and there is no day like today to express this to you. Happy Father’s Day, dad!

8. May the love and respect we feel for you make up for the worry and care we have caused you. Happy Father’s Day!

9. You always worked so hard to provide for us. You always made time for us. You have always encouraged and supported us. And you are the best DAD to us! Happy Father’s Day!

10. Day, no matter what happens in my life, I have and will always love you. You were and you will be my best man ever. Happy Father’s Day, Daddy!

Share these quotes and messages with your father today. It might make their day.

