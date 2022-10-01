Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

GANDHI JAYANTI 2022: October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Father of the nation. He was born in Porbandar on October 2, 1869. Gandhi ji was a lawyer and a freedom fighter but above all, he was one of the world’s most peaceful man. He fought the entire fight for freedom without ever fighting, without any violence.

On Gandhiji’s 153rd birth anniversary, here are some wishes that you can share with friends and family:

Born 151 years ago on this day, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi continues to inspire generations across the globe with his internationally esteemed doctrine of nonviolent protest (satyagraha). (Image: Shutterstock)

1. Non-violence is not an attire to be put on and off at will. It resides in the heart, and it must be an inseparable part of our being. Wishing you a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

2. Pleasing a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer. Remembering the teachings of the great leader on his birth anniversary. Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Hailed as the “Father of the Nation" Gandhi and his principle of non-violence has influenced a host of leaders and movement not just in India but across the world. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Let’s honour the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way. Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

4. Being friendly with one’s friends is easy. But to be friends with the one who regards himself as your enemy is the true religion. The others are a mere business. Good wishes on the birth anniversary of the great leader, Mahatma Gandhi.

In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi was the Time Magazine Man of the Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. It is a day of celebration. It is a day to value a special person, the person who will forever be the hero of our nation, who taught the world the lesson of non-violence. Wishing you a very happy Gandhi Jayanti.

6. G = Great, A = Amazing, N = Nationalist, D = Daring, H = Honest, I = Indian. Happy Birthday, Father of the Nation!

Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times - 1937, 1938, 1939, 1947, and, finally, a few days before he was murdered in January 1948 – but he never won. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021!

8. “To deprive a man of his natural liberty & denying to him the ordinary amenities of life is worse than starving the body; it is starvation of the soul, the dweller in the body." – Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi was also responsible for the Civil Rights movement in 4 continents and 12 countries.(Image: Shutterstock)

9. He taught us to be the change we wish to see in the world. He taught us that where there is love there is life. He followed the path of Ahimsa and non-violence to make us unite. He is our Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes!

Gandhi wrote several books on food and health and is said to have made a diet chart for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. (Image: Shutterstock)

10. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. Let the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti reminds us to always help others. Wishing you peace and harmony from our end. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021.

