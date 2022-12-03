Happy Gita Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

HAPPY GITA JAYANTI 2022: For Hindus, Gita Jayanti is an extremely significant and special day. Hindus believe that the Bhagavad Gita was first narrated by Lord Krishna to Arjun on this day. The Gita contains the conversations between Arjuna and Shri Krishna that took place on the battlefield of Kurukshetra in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

The occasion is observed on Ekadashi tithi (11th day) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. This year it will be celebrated on December 3.

People share wishes quotes and messages with their loved ones on Gita Jayanti. To make your work easier, we have gathered a list.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022: Wishes

Wishing you all a very Happy Gita Jayanti

I hope you have a wonderful day and years ahead of you. Happy Gita Jayanti to you and your family

Gita Jayanti greetings to one and all

A very blessedl Gita Jayanti to you and your loved ones

Meri taraf se aap sabhi ko Gita Jayanti ki dheron shubh kamnayein

Hare Krishna! Gita Jayanti ki dheron shubh aur mangal kamnayein

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022: Messages

Let us bow before Lord Krishna to pray for universal peace and happiness. May no one suffer from illness, and may there be no hatred. Here’s wishing you a very blissful Gita Jayanti.

On the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti, I wish you love, light, happiness, laughter, wealth and good health.

May this auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life.

Here’s praying to Shri Krishna for eternal peace, happiness, good health, and wealth on the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti.

Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Gita Jayanti ke shubh avsar par dheron shubh kamnayein.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022: Quotes

“The peace of God is with them whose mind and soul are in harmony, who are free from desire and wrath, who know their own soul"

“Only a man who controls his senses wins over the world"

“You are only entitled to the action, never to its fruits"

“No one who does good work will ever come to a bad end, either here or in the world to come"

“You are what you believe in. You become that which you believe you can become"

