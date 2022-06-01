Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Global Day of Parents 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Happy Global Day of Parents 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share.
Happy Global Day of Parents 2022: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share

Updated: June 01, 2022, 07:30 IST

HAPPY GLOBAL DAY OF PARENTS 2022WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: The Global Day of Parents is observed on June 1 across the globe. The objective of this day is to highlight the importance of parents in our lives. The UN General Assembly, in 2012, introduced this day to recognise and honour the efforts parents give for their children’s better future.

Whenever stuck in a problem the first people we all look up to are our parents. They have a solution for everything. And, in order to help you, we have put together a list of wishes, quotes, and messages you can share with your parents. Take a look here:

1. Thank you, Mom and Dad, for always being by my side and providing me with unconditional love. Happy Global Day of Parents!

2. I can’t tell how much I’m grateful for you both. There are not enough words to describe my feelings for you two. But I hope you understand. Happy Global Day of Parents!

3. Thank you for never giving up on me. Thank you for standing by me every time when I needed your support. Mom and Dad, I wish a very happy parent’s day to you.

4. It is impossible to mention all the things you have sacrificed in order to keep me happy. Thank you for everything! Wishing Happy Global Day of Parents!

5. “One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad"

6. “Love is the chain whereby to bind a child to its parents"

7. “Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it"

8. “Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them"

9. “There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child"

first published: June 01, 2022, 07:30 IST