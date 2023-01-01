Happy Global Family Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY GLOBAL FAMILY DAY 2023: Every year, January 1 is observed as Global Family Day. As the name suggests, this day is marked to begin the new year on a positive note. It aims at promoting peace, unity, and harmony among people. The purpose of the holiday is to emphasize that despite religious, cultural, and linguistic differences, people all across the world are united by humanity.

The idea for the day came from a children’s book called ‘One Day In Peace’ with a vision of a day where there will only be peace and no war. The book released in 1996 is written by Steve Diamond and Robert Alan Silverstein. Global Family Day was established on January 1, 2001. Peace activist, Linda Grover played an important role in bringing the day to the attention of the entire globe.

On this Global Family Day, send warm wishes to people you know. Here’s a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings that you can share via WhatsApp.

Global Family Day: Wishes

1. Many things can harm your global family, build it anyway! Peace in the family makes the world the best place.

2. May you all get everything you individually wish for. Best wishes and happy Global Family Day.

3. On this Global Family Day, I want to wish my employees and hope they keep working happily and heartily. Best wishes.

4. Thank you, to my family, for loving me unconditionally. Without you all, I would never be such successful.

5. There is nothing as beautiful as having a lovely and genuine family who spread unconditional love to me. Happy Global Family Day.

Global Family Day: Quotes

1. “Peace is the only battle worth waging." – Albert Camus

2. “Family is the most important thing in the world." – Princess Diana

3. “Until he extends the circle of his compassion to all living things, man will not himself find peace." – Albert Schweitzer

4. “Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family." - Anthony Brandt

Global Family Day: Messages

1. Family is a great blessing from God. Keep it safe. Happy Family Day!

2. Communication should be in every family. Happy families are beautiful.

4. The strength of the family lies in the love bonding. Happy Global family day!

5. You cannot choose your family, it is God’s gift. You cannot destroy the world, it is also God’s gift!

Global Family Day: Greetings

1. Global Family day repeats the actual fact that we are all like one international family of humanity. Let’s unfold harmony among our humanity and live a mutually united family.

2. A Happy Family is the backbone of a contented society. Let all the families move and unfold love and brotherhood with one another.

3. We board a world that is split with variations however we are still one as we have the same Earth and we drink some water and eat the same food. Happy Global Family Day to you.

4. Having a family is to having an arm around us and being there for us in all good and bad times. Let our world become a mammoth family secured with peace and happiness. Wishing you all a Global family day.

5. Make the globe a much better place to live in by making a commitment to nonviolence.

