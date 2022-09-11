Happy Grandparents' Day 2022: 6 Sweet Ways for Grandchildren to Celebrate This Special Day

Grandparents’ Day is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day, which is falling on September 11 this year. Marian McQuade, an advocate for senior citizens, is the founder of Grandparents’ Day. As the name suggests, this day is meant to celebrate the beautiful bond and honour the elderly members of your family with gratitude, kindness, strength, and wisdom. This Grandparents’ Day express your love and gratitude with the help of some tips listed below.

Here are a few things you can do together on Grandparents’ Day-

Spend time with each other

Sometimes we forget how important and special our grandparents are. Visit them and spend some time together. You can organize a family lunch or dinner or spend time doing their favourite hobbies together. Make a photo album or scrapbook

Grandparents love their children and grandchildren and want to savour every moment of their lives. You can make a photo album or scrapbook in chronological order so they can relive your special moments again. Interview

Your grandparents were young and may have seen the world change. You can interview them about their childhood devoid of modern technology. Ask them about their lives before their marriage. Interview and record their interesting stories. Spend the holidays with them

Spend your holidays or weekends over at their place and cook their favourite meal just like they make sure to cook your favourite dish every time you visit. Keep a check on their health

Keep a check on their health. Take them for a thorough medical test on this special day. Give them a good massage

Give them a hot oil champi or massage their legs or feet to alleviate their pain. Tend to their needs. Sometimes, they may keep their pain to themselves. With old age, they might get lonely, so apart from this day, pay a regular visit and spend some time with them as well.

