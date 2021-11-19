Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Gurpurab

>Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of Sikhism, is being observed today on Friday, November 19. The day falls on the full moon night in the month of Kartik. The celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti begins 15 days prior to the occasion. Devotees organise ‘Langar Seva’ at gurudwara during this time. Later, Akhand Path is conducted across gurudwaras two days before the birth anniversary. A day before the birth anniversary, Nagarkirtan is organised. It is a procession in which devotees sings holy hymns.

>To mark the festivities, we have compiled a list of wishes that you can send to your loved:

1. May the name of Wahe Guru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji’s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2021

2. Nanak naam jahaaz hai, jo chadhe so uttre paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

3. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, and bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab!

4. Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birth anniversary. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020

5. Oh my mind, always keep the true Lord’s thoughts inside you and experience the bliss of peace. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

6. May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten your heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

7. Heartiest wishes to you and your beloved family on this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti!

8. Let’s make this day joyous and bright! Let’s celebrate Guru ji’s birth anniversary and pledge to follow his teachings. Happy Gurpurab

9. Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this Auspicious Occasion. May this Gurpurab bring lot of joy and happiness to your life Happy Gurpurab

10. I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the commemoration of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab

