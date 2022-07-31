Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Hindi

HAPPY HARIYALI TEEJ 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Hariyali Teej, an auspicious Hindu festival for married couples, will be celebrated on July 31 this year. The union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is commemorated on this day. On this holy day, married Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a happy married life. This festival is majorly celebrated in the northern regions of India, such as Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2022: History, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Advertisement

On this special occasion share these images, wishes and quotes with your loved ones:

1. The festival of Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the day with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!

2. Cheers to all the women who observe fast on this occasion of Teej for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. Happy Hariyali Teej!

3. Teej is meant to celebrate the goals and achievements that make your life full of happiness. Happy Hariyali Teej!

4. शिव जी की कृपा होगी

मिलेगा मां पार्वती का आशीर्वाद,

जब मनाएं मिलकर सब हरियाली तीज का त्योहार

हरियाली तीज की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

5. मेहंदी से सजे हुए हाथ,

खनकती चूड़ियों और घेवर की मिठास

हरियाली तीज की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

6. May the magic of this Teej bring happiness in your life and all your dreams come true. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Advertisement

7. Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!

8. May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace, prosperity, happiness and good health and wealth. Happy Hariyali Teej!

9. Let’s celebrate this auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej festival with happiness and joy!

Advertisement

10. May the festival of Teej bring hopes, dreams and smiles to your life. Happy Hariyali Teej!

11. May the Lord above, showers their blessing upon you and your husband. May you too always love and care for each other, till the end of time. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Advertisement

12. I hope the deity accepts your prayers and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here