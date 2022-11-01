Haryana Formation Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY HARYANA FORMATION DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Haryana Day is celebrated every year on November 1. On this day, in 1966, the state of Haryana was carved out of Punjab. Haryana foundation day is celebrated across the state every year to commemorate the formation of Haryana as a separate state based on language.

Haryana is known for its rich cultural diversity and it has emerged as one of the pioneers in agriculture. With 32 special economic zones, the state has become one of the most industrially developed parts of the country. Gurugram has become a leading Information Technology (IT) hub of the country. The state houses many multinational companies in manufacturing and automobile sectors.

Haryana foundation day is a public holiday in the state and the day is marked by many events and cultural programmes by government bodies, corporate entities and social organisations. To help you celebrate this notable day, we have curated wishes, quotes and messages. Share the following with your loved ones, friends, colleagues and fellow Haryanvi friends on Haryana foundation day.

1. Let us contribute out bit to the growth and development of Haryana. Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2022!

2. Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts. Let’s salute the spirit of Haryana. Happy Haryana Day 2022!

3. Thousands of years of history and rich cultural diversity. Proudly say you are a Haryanavi. Happy Haryana Day 2022!

4. Others might have forgotten, but never can I. The spirit of my Haryana always inspires us. Happy Haryana Day 2022!

5. Thank you, Haryana, for everything. We take a pledge to make our state and country proud with our actions. Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2022!

6. Faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let us salute the state on Haryana Foundation Day 2022!

7. Our state gave us faith, freedom, peace and pride. So let’s value the day it was created, and wish a happy Haryana day with a smile.

8. Wish you all a very Happy Haryana Day. Let us rise and shine. Happy Haryana Day 2022.

9. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Haryana Day.

10. Time for us to remember the sacrifices of our forefathers to give us a separate state. Let us add to the growth and development of Haryana and do our part to make the state proud. Happy Haryana Day.

