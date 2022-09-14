Happy Hindi Diwas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY HINDI DIWAS 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: September 14 marks the Hindi Diwas in India. As the name implies, the central aim of celebrating this day is to create awareness about the importance of the Hindi language and its rich legacy. It was on this in 1949, that Hindi (which is written in Devanagari script) was adopted as an official language by the Constituent Assembly. Interestingly, the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Sinha also happens to fall on September 14. Sinha was among the stalwarts who rallied for the inclusion of Hindi as the official language of the Republic of India.

Here, on this unique, extraordinary day, we have listed some heartfelt messages and pictures, which you can consider sending to your friends and family over WhatsApp or any other messaging apps.

1. Let Hindi spread its wings more and fill your life with happiness. Happy Hindi Diwas.

2. Let us all take pride in our Hindi language and celebrate the day with much pomp!

3. Hindi is the most comfortable language of all. Share the love for your language not just today, but every day. Happy Hindi Diwas!

4. Till Hindi is not made the power of the poor, till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas!

5. Let us pledge to give respect and first preference to our Hindi language! Happy Hindi Diwas.

6. Lots of wishes for a pride-filled Hindi Diwas.

7. Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

8. Hindi helps us to express our feelings freely. Let’s not be ashamed of our language. Hearty greetings to all of you on Hindi Day!

9. Hindi is just not a language, the Diwas is not a single day, it is a way of life.

10. Let us all be Hindustan Today, Happy Hindi Diwas!

11. On this day of Hindi Diwas, promise to always stand for the honour of our mother language.

12. Let us celebrate the language that binds us together, Happy Hindi Diwas!

13. Celebrate the day as a patriotic reminder of our common roots and unity, Happy Hindi Diwas!

14. Hindi has been such a language since time immemorial, which has not boycotted any words simply because it is foreign. Let us never forget that and celebrate our language.

Happy Hindi Diwas!

