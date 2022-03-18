Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Holi 2022: Top 10 Heartfelt Wishes, Messages and Quotes for Your Loved Ones

Holi Festival 2022: We have enlisted some heartfelt Holi messages that you can send in a card, text, tweet, or email

Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 18, 2022, 08:45 IST

HAPPY HOLI 2022: The most vibrant Indian festival Holi is here and the people have already started celebrating. Holi, which falls on the Pratipada Tithi of the Hindi month of Chaitra, is celebrated to rejoice the arrival of spring and mark the end of winter. The festival of colours signifies the victory of good over evil. People paint each other in different colours and celebrate the festival with enthusiasm.

However, for the last two years, Holi has been a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is necessary to maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings during the festival. To keep the spirit high, you can send some amazing happy Holi wishes, messages and quotes to greet your friends, family, relatives and colleagues.

We have enlisted some heartfelt Holi messages that you can send in a card, text, tweet, or email:

1. Happy Holi! Wishing you a Holi filled with sweet memories to cherish for a long time.

2. रंग लाएं आपके जीवन में खुशियों की फुहार

आनंद से भरा हो ये होली का त्यौहार

Happy Holi

3. प्रेम, आनंद, सौहार्द आणि विश्वासाच्या रंगात रंगते होळी

रंगीत होळी आणि धुलीवंदनाच्या तुम्हाला हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!!

4. ಈ ಹೋಳಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನವನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಬಣ್ಣಮಯವಾಗಿಸಲಿ. ಜೊತೆಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂತೋಷ ಹೆಚ್ಚಲಿ ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಹೋಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ

ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

5. May your life be as colourful as the festival itself or even more. Happy Holi.

6. Wishing you all a blessed and Happy Holi. Have a fantastic and colourful Holi festival this year.

7. Let’s fill each other with the colour of Holi and the deepest shade of love. Happy Holi, my love.

8. Happy Holi 2022! I wish you a colourful day with all kinds of colour, love, and happiness.

9. I wish that this year Holi brings every moment with happiness. May God bless you and your family. I wish you a very happy Holi.

10. Wishing you all good health and prosperity. May God shower us with His blessings on the occasion of Holi.

