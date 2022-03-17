Happy Holi 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Festival of Colours

HAPPY HOLI 2022: HOLI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Holi - the festival of colours - celebrates the victory of good over evil. People across generations celebrate it throughout the country, smearing each other with colours, gulaal and distributing sweets. People, especially children and the young, eagerly wait for Holi, celebrated every year after the full moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which falls in March as per the Gregorian Calendar. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 18, Friday.

The night before Holi, people perform the religious ritual of Holika Dahan, lighting a pyre to burn “Holika"- a demoness signifying the destruction of evil and celebrate the following day by smearing each other with colours using gulaal, water guns and colour filled balloons.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Puja Timings, History and Significance of the Festival of Colours

Holi celebrations can never be complete without gorging on Gujiyas- a traditional Indian sweet, and sipping on Thandai - a cold beverage made of milk and dry fruits. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years, we must follow certain protocols while celebrating festivals. It is essential to avoid gatherings and maintain proper social distancing.

So as people eagerly wait for the festival of colours to arrive, here are some of the wishes you can share with their loved ones:

1. Life is wonderful and colourful. May this Holi add more love and colour to your life and your family. Happy Holi.

2. It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and to make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi.

Advertisement

3. The more the colour, the more the sweets, and the happier you be. Happy Holi.

4. Let’s throw out the colours in the air, and renew our love with a bit of romantic colour. Happy Holi.

5. Forgive your haters and ill- wishes and remember those who are near and dear to you with splashing colours. Happy Holi.

Advertisement

6. Play safe, eat healthily and stay cheerful. This is my wish for you. Happy Holi my dear friend.

7. Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long. Happy Holi.

8. May this Holi bring the ultimate colors of happiness in your life and excite you for the next adventure in your life. Happy Holi.

Advertisement

9. Holi is an apt time to celebrate the colors of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi.

10. Wishing you good health and prosperity. May God shower his blessings on you on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Happy Holi.

11. It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and to make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi.

12. Forgive your haters and ill-wishers and remember those who are near & dear to you with splashing colors. Happy Holi.

13. The more the colour, the more the sweets, and the happier you be. Happy Holi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.