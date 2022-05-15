Happy International Family Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL FAMILY DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: On the 15th of May every year, we celebrate International Family Day. To honour the importance of family units, the United Nations adopted this initiative in 1993. Officially known as the International Day of Families, this day provides a chance to increase awareness of issues affecting families. It also gives a better understanding of the socioeconomic and demographic processes that influence families.

As a social unit, the family plays a unique role in connecting individuals to the larger society. To acknowledge the eminence, this year, the theme of International Family Day will highlight “Families and Urbanization" to raise awareness of the importance of sustainable, family-friendly urban policies.

On this day, here is a list of wishes that you can share with your family over WhatsApp messages or status:

International Family Day Wishes:

A family is like a team. All its members have their roles. I hope that our team is the strongest team ever.

A day with family – the best day! For all families I want to say – appreciate what you have. Happy and funny family day!

To my dearest family which makes this life so special and beautiful for me, I wish you a very Happy International Day of Families.

There is no such thing as a perfect family. Everyone has problems, and misunderstanding is a very common thing. But you will always have each other, so always try to be nice and kind to your family members.

International Family Day WhatsApp Status:

Family is always by our side, no matter what comes. Happy Family Day!

I’m so very happy that God blessed me with you. Happy International Day of Families.

I respect you, I cherish you. I love you. Thank you for letting me be a part of the best family in the world.

You don’t need a reason to celebrate when you have your family with you because each day is like a celebration. Happy International Family Day.

