Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Buddy

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 30, 2022, 17:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Happy International Day of Friendship 2022
Happy International Day of Friendship 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy International Friendship Day 2022: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022 WISHES, QUOTES AND PHOTOS: International Friendship Day is celebrated every year to appreciate the companionship among individuals. This year it is being celebrated today on Saturday, July 30. On this day, friends across the world celebrate either by going out for lunch or enjoying themselves back at home or even tying friendship bands on each other’s wrists.

Friendship Day was originated by Joyce Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards in 1930. In order for people to celebrate the unique tie of friendship, here are some quotes, wishes and messages that you can share to express your love for each other.

Happy International Day of Friendship 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

1. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one." – C.S. Lewis

2. “I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." – Helen Keller

3. “The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul." – Shanna Rodriguez

4. “There are no strangers here; Only friends you haven’t yet met." – William Butler Yeats

Happy International Day of Friendship 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." – Walter Winchell

6. Happy friendship day to you all. Sending love and best wishes to you on this friendship day. Love you all.

7. Wishing you a happy friendship day, my dear friend. May God strengthen our bond and fill our lives with happy memories.

Happy International Day of Friendship 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

8. It’s hard to meet people in life who are willing to give everything without the hope of any return. I call myself lucky because I have someone like that in my life. It’s you!

9. You have always been there in my hard times and my heartbreaks. I thank god every day for blessing me with such a true friend like you!

10. Happy friendship day 2022! I’ve always found you whenever I needed support, guidance, and someone to watch my back. Thanks for everything.

first published: July 30, 2022, 07:21 IST
last updated: July 30, 2022, 17:51 IST