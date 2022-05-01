Happy International Labour Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Kamgar Din

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL LABOUR DAY 2022: KAMGAR DIN WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Every year on May 1, the world celebrates International Labour Day which is also known as International Workers’ Day. The day is marked to raise public awareness about workers’ rights as well as to recognise their accomplishments. On this day, India, like several other countries, observes a national holiday.

It is vital that individuals disseminate the word and spirit of this day in the same way that they would any other special day. To assist you, we have compiled a list of quotes, messages, and wishes that you can share on various social media platforms.

International Labour Day 2022: Wishes & Messages

1. All wealth is the result of hard work. Happy International Workers’ Day!

2. I Wish everyone have a happy and profitable May Day with their loved ones!

3. I wish you a wonderful May day. Take some time to unwind so you can return to work with renewed vigour.

4. A single machine can perform the tasks of fifty ordinary individuals. No computer can do the labour of a single exceptional individual. Happy International Workers’ Day!

5. Workers are a nation’s invisible backbone, as it is only because of them that the nation can stand strong. Everyone, have a happy May Day!

6. We would like to express our gratitude and respect to all workers. Labour Day greetings!

7. Wishing all of the society’s honourable labourers a happy May Day. They deserve to be well-treated not just today, but every day of the year!

International Labour Day 2022: Quotes

“Work isn’t to make money; you work to justify life." – Marc Chagall

“No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence." – Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Follow your passion, be prepared to work hard and sacrifice, and, above all, don’t let anyone limit your dreams." – Donovan Bailey

“Our labour preserves us from three great evils — weariness, vice, and want." – Voltaire

“Nothing will work unless you do." – Maya Angelou

