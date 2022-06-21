Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022 WISHES, QUOTES, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 to to promote mental and physical well-being. It was Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi who first proposed the draft resolution to establish the International Day of Yoga.

While explaining why he chose June 21 to mark the celebration, PM Modi at the United Nations General Assembly had said, “The date is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world." Every year, the day is celebrated under different themes. And this year, during his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi had announced that ‘Yoga for Humanity’ has been chosen as the theme. As International Yoga Day approaches, we have curated a list of beautiful greetings you can share with your loved ones.

Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Images, Wishes and Greetings

1. Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim, the better your practice, the brighter the flame. Happy International Yoga Day.

2. Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience. Wishing you and everyone a Happy International Yoga Day.

3. Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life. Happy International Yoga Day!

4. Sun salutations can energize and warm you, even on the darkest, coldest winter day. Let this Yoga Day energize your life throughout the year!

5. Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy World Yoga Festival!

6. YOGA is the gateway to happiness that the body needs in daily life! Happy yoga day!

7. Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day.

8. Warm wishes on Yoga Day. Yoga is possible for each one of us to do. Let us embrace it for a better life.

Happy International Yoga Day 2022: WhatsApp messages

1. Starting your day with the goodness of yoga can give your life a wonderful makeover. A very Happy Yoga Day.

2. Join hands with yoga to disconnect from stress, diseases, and dull life…. Happy International Yoga Day.

3. Yoga is the way to relax and rejuvenate. Yoga is the way to find yourself and connect. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day.

4. Strengthen and synchronize your body, mind, and soul for a healthy and happy life.

5. Live long and live healthily….. Each aasan a day keeps the illness away. Enjoy yoga!!!

6. You are blessed if you perform yoga because there is no better way to live than to live with yoga.

7. A healthy mind stays in a healthy body and both of these are together possible with yoga…. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, I wish that you learn and practice this wonderful way of living a healthier life…. Warm wishes to you on this special day.

8. Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life…. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul, and mind to live healthily and live in peace…. Wishing you a peaceful and healthy life on International Yoga Day.

9. International Yoga Day is a reminder that we must keep our mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical health before anything else and take some time out to nourish and nurture it with yoga…. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy International Yoga Day.

Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Quotes

1. “Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees." ― B.K.S Iyengar

2. “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self." ― The Bhagavad Gita

3. “I am standing on my own altar. The poses are my prayers" -B.K.S. Iyengar

4. “True meditation is about being fully present with everything that is including discomfort and challenges. It is not an escape from life." ― Craig Hamilton

5. “Yoga begins with listening. When we listen, we are giving space to what is." — Richard Freeman

