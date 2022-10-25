Happy Kali Puja 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY KALI PUJA 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Kali Puja is a festival dedicated to Goddess Kali. It is observed on the new moon day of Kartik month, which falls during the Diwali festivities. Kali Puja falls on October 24 this year, and the Nishita time is from 11:15 pm on October 24 to 12:41 am on October 25. While it is celebrated on Amavasya tithi usually, people in Orissa, Assam and West Bengal observe Kali Puja on new moon day.

For Kali Puja this year, we have curated a list of best wishes, messages, and quotes that you can send to your loved ones:

Kali Puja 2022: Wishes

1. Warm wishes on Kali Puja to you and your family. May Maa Kali is always there to impart you with the greatest of courage and strength to fight all the challenges in life.

2. On the occasion of Kali Puja, we must always keep our faith in Maa and always walk the path she has shown us in life. Happy Kali Puja!

3. Wishing everyone the occasion of Kali Puja. I wish Maa Kali is always with us to keep us protected from evil and bless us with her blessings.

4. May maa Kali give you the courage to face all the challenges and be victorious. I wish that no hurdles can stop you from reaching your goals. Warmest wishes to you and your family on Kali puja.

5. The fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Kali Puja, with plenty of peace and prosperity.

Kali Puja 2022: Messages

1. A very Happy Kali Puja to everyone. Sending warm greetings on this auspicious occasion to you and your loved ones as I pray for your success and prosperity.

2. On the occasion of Kali Puja, I wish Maa Kali give all of us the strength to be courageous in life and fight all the difficulties with the greatest strength.

3. Let us make the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja a memorable one for everyone. Let us celebrate it with positivity and lots of prayers for Maa Kali.

4. Happy Kali Puja to everyone. Maa Kali will always inspire us to stand with the right and for the right in order to be always on the right path.

Kali Puja 2022: Quotes

1. May Maa Kali is always there to show us the right path and fill our lives with happiness, success, and prosperity. Happy Kali Puja to everyone.

2. Wishing everyone the occasion of Kali Puja. May Goddess Kali put an end to all the negativity in our lives and bring us happiness and positivity.

3. On the special occasion of Kali Puja, I wish that each and every day of your life is blessed by Maa Kali and you find the best of the strength to move ahead in life.

