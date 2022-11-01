Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Karnataka Formation Day

Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Karnataka Formation Day

Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your siblings, friends, family, relatives and colleagues on Karnataka Formation Day

Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Karnataka Formation Day.
HAPPY KANNADA RAJYOTSAVA 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Every year on November 1, Karnataka Rajyotsava Day is observed. The state of Karnataka was founded on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day or Karnataka Divas or Karnataka Foundation Day. Karnataka was formed in 1956 when all Kannada-speaking regions of India were merged to form a single state. This is a public holiday in the state, and the people of Karnataka celebrate it with great zeal.

During this occasion, the state government organises cultural events. The day is meant to recognise those who have excelled in their fields. Such individuals receive the Rajyotsava Award. Former ISRO Chairman K Sivan, retired IAS officer Madan Gopal, differently-abled swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar as well as actors Dattanna, Avinash and Sihi Kahi Chandru are among 67 personalities who will be honoured this year.

As we welcome this special occasion today, let’s have a look at wishes, quotes, messages to share with loved ones.

Karnataka Rajyostsava Day: Wishes and Messages

1. Faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let us salute the state on Rajyotsava 2022

2. May this Rajyotsava day, light up new dreams with fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives. May your life be bright and beautiful, and full of pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Rajyotsava

3. On this proud occasion, I pray that God almighty fills your life with prosperity, richness, and success. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022

4. The Constitution gave us faith, freedom, peace and pride. So let’s value the day it was created, and wish happy Rajyotsava day with a smile

5. Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in blood, and pride in our souls, let’s salute the spirit of Karnataka. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022

6. Let us remember the golden heritage of our state and feel proud to be a part of Karnataka. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava Day

7. May every moment of this year be unique, filled with pure pleasure and determination. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022

8. Justice, brotherhood and love, is the song in our heart, Let’s join hands on Rajyotsava Day. This land is our inseparable part

