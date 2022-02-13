IPL Auction 2022

Happy Kiss Day 2022: 10 Different Types of Kisses and What They Mean

Happy Kiss Day 2022: There are 13 different types of kisses. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Updated: February 13, 2022, 07:50 IST

>Happy Kiss Day 2022: Can we say that the season of love has officially begun? Of course, we can. After all, it is Valentine’s Week. Starting from Rose to Chocolate to Hug, the week is all showering love on your partner. And, we all try to get everything right when we are doing it. Today is Kiss Day. Well, we would like to add here is that there are 13 types of kisses. Oh yes, you read that right. And, each kiss has a meaning. Take a look at some of them:

  1. >Air kiss
    It is more like a greeting. And, it is one of the best ways to share a platonic kiss
  2. >Forehead kiss
    This is one of the nicest ways to express your care and love towards someone. You can give a simple peck on the forehead and make them feel special.
  3. >Hand kiss
    A hand kiss is also a form of formal greeting and a platonic way to show someone respect and admiration.
  4. >Butterfly kiss
    This is not even kissing as it doesn’t involve your lips. This is a simple act of touching each other with their foreheads.
  5. >Peck kiss
    It is a sweet gesture to express love and affection.
  6. >Eskimo kiss
    This one involves the nose. Yes, it does.
  7. >Angle kiss
    This is such an innovative way of kissing as you gently touch each other’s eyelids.
  8. >Nose kiss
    This is a gesture to let someone know you adore them by simply leaving a peck on their nose.
  9. >Cheek kiss
    It is mostly exchanged between friends and family as well as someone you love.
  10. >French kiss
    One of the most intimate forms of kissing.

first published: February 13, 2022, 07:50 IST