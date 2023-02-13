Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Kiss Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

HAPPY KISS DAY 2023 IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Happy Kiss Day, everyone. It is the sixth day of the week of love. It is celebrated on February 13. People say kiss is one of the best ways to express your love, affection, and adoration. It is a day of romance and love. The day celebrates the gesture that expresses the intense affection you have for someone. On the occasion of Kiss Day, here are the hearty wishes, images, greetings, and quotes to share with your beloved:

Kiss Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings

1. I have so many ways to prove my love for you, but on this day, I prefer to start everything with a kiss. Happy kiss day, my love.

Happy Kiss Day 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

2. Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter our love becomes. Happy kiss day!

3. I promise to kiss you today, tomorrow, and every day till eternity. Happy Kiss Day, my beloved!

4. Every time you go through a difficult time, I promise to brush them away with my kisses.

Kiss Day 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. Kissing you was the first step to falling in love with you. Now that I’m here, I’m never leaving.

6. Sending lots of kisses and love for you which will burn your calories, my love. Happy Kiss Day!

7. A kiss from you gives me an abundance of happiness and joy. May we never part, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

8. Sometimes I fail to find words to express my love for you; that’s why I prefer kisses over words. Happy kiss day!

9. Let your lips touch mine and be grateful to the almighty for giving us each other. Happy Kiss Day!

10. My eyes are eager to see you, and my ears are eager to hear you. And my lips are eager to kiss you a lot. I miss you, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day!

