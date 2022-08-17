HAPPY KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Krishna Janmashtami, an auspicious Hindu festival, is celebrated every year with great fervour across the nation. The day marks the birthday of Lord Krishna, who is said to be the Purna Avatar or complete manifestation of the supreme cosmic energy. Janmashtami celebrations are incomplete without Dahi Handi, an earthen pot filled with dahi (curd) or makhan (butter), which is hung at a height.

People compete with one another to break this earthen pot on the holy day. Besides organising puja, you can also greet your loved ones on this special occasion by sending these wishes and quotes.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Quotes and Wishes

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Quotes and Wishes

1. May all the paths lead home and all your worries are taken care of by Lord Krishna. Happy Krishna Janmashtami wishes to you and your family!

2. May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtmi! And give you all the love, peace and happiness! Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

3. May Lord Krishna rid you of all your worries on this day. Happy Janmashtami!

4. It is the day when Makhan chor is born. May this day he steals all your worries and bless you with the sweetness of Makhan and mishri in life. A very Happy Janmashtami to you!

5. Janmashtami is the occasion of fun, joy, and love and there is so much more. Wishing you a Happy Dahi Handi.

6. May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami.

7. Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervour and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami

8. Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants with his playful mischiefs. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

9. Happiness is a state of mind, that has nothing to do with the external world. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

10. May this Janmashtami bring happiness to your life and hatred will be far apart from your life. Enjoy the festival with love in your heart and good wishes for others. Happy Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes in Hindi

11. राधे जी का प्रेम मुरली की मिठास,

माखन का स्वाद गोपियों का रास,

इन्हीं से मिलकर बनता है,

जन्‍माष्टमी का दिन खास।

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

12. माखन चोर नंदकिशोर कान्हा के जन्मदिन की अपनी शान,

सब के प्यारे कृष्णा दुलारे हैं हम सबके प्राण।

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

13. गोकुल में जो करे निवास,

गोपियों संग जो रचाए रास,

देवकी यशोदा जिनकी मइया,

ऐसे हमारे कृष्ण कन्हैया।

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

14. कृष्ण की महिमा कृष्ण का प्यार,

कृष्ण में श्रद्धा कृष्ण से संसार,

मुबारक हो आपको,

जन्माष्टमी का त्योहार।

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

15. माखन का कटोरा, मिश्री की थाल,

मिट्टी की खुशबू, बारिश की फुहार,

राधे की उम्मीद,

कन्हैया को प्यार,

मुबारक हो आपको जन्माष्टमी का त्योहार।

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

