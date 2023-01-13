Happy Lohri 2023: These Drool-worthy Traditional Dishes Will Make Your Festival Extra Special

HAPPY LOHRI 2023: With the new year unfolding chilly winters, the festival of Lohri comes as a rescue. From bonfire gatherings to singing folk songs together and munching on traditional delicacies, the celebration fuels every spirit and brings unmatched enthusiasm.

Celebrated by Hindus, especially Sikhs, Lohri is a folk festival that marks the end of the winter season and the start of the spring season as per the Hindu calendar. Lohri is also the traditional harvest festival of Punjab. Lohri is known for its mouth-watering savouries and below are a few dishes that make people eagerly wait for this time of the year and trust us, these delicacies are enough to make you drool!

Pindi Channa

This traditional Punjabi dish tops the list of all-time favourites! Boiled chickpeas tossed in masalas and cooked to perfection. Cooked in a snap, this dish is definitely the one that nobody can dislike! Serve it with kulcha or rice to have a meal that’s one of a kind.

Dahi Bhalla

The most loved side dish in your Lohri ki Thali. Prepared with tamarind sauce, urad dal, dry fruits, curd and spices, the dish will give your tastebuds a tangy-spicy ride. The dish is super healthy and helps in digestion. Coriander leaves and green chillies add more flavour to Dahi Bhalla.

Gur ki Gajak

Jaggery has a special place in Punjabi cooking, especially when it comes to festivities and celebrations. Jaggery is believed to be a better alternative to sugar and keeps the body warm. Gur ki Gajak is Punjabi’s traditional recipe and is consumed for its wonderful ability to provide warmth in cold winters. It is that light snack that people enjoy while being around their loved ones.

Sarson da Saag and Makke Ki Roti

Saag is made from nutritious mustard leaves. This dish is rich in folate, iron and various other types of nutrients. And mind you, makke ki roti is not just a side dish that compliments it, it probably is the king of the thali, in case sarso ka saag is considered as the queen. It is cooked with simple ingredients like maize flour, ghee, salt, red chilli powder and fenugreek leaves.

Atta laddoo

You ask for North Indian desserts and Atta Laddoo is undoubtedly the first answer you’d get! They can be made by using just three ingredients: flour, jaggery and ghee. Not many know that jaggery plays a very significant role in this harvest festival.

So, why wait? Just try these dishes this festive season and serve your loved ones too!

