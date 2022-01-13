Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Lohri 2022: Bollywood-inspired Fashion Outfits You Can Flaunt This Lohri

This Lohri, girls want to get their fashion game on point and Kapoor sisters, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan outfits are worth being bookmarked so you could turn heads this Lohri. (Images: Instagram)
Happy Lohri 2022: Patiala remain undebatable as they are traditional and comfortable to dance around the bonfire, but here's a look at a little different from the usual Lohri outfits

Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
Updated: January 13, 2022, 09:46 IST

>Happy Lohri 2022: Lohri is here and the country can not keep calm. An absolute fun-filled festival that marks the end of winter is all about celebrating, embracing each other and dressing up like there is no tomorrow. Lohri is a harvest festival, which is also the annual celebration of the arrival of longer days after the winter solstice. Celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, Lohri falls in the month of Paush and is generally celebrated on January 13. Lohri marks the end of winter and is celebrated across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and other North Indian states. Lohri is also celebrated in Jammu since Mughal times.

Watching Preity Zinta in Veer Zara and Anushka Sharma in Sultan acing the Patiala look, girls clearly want to get their fashion game on point on this day.

With new age style trends, fashionistas are breaking away from the Patiala look and are seen opting for indo-western outfits like Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt or a saree like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

>Patiala remain undebatable as they are traditional and comfortable to dance around the bonfire, but this year we decided to round up looks a little different from the usual Lohri outfits. Scroll down for some celebrity inspired Lohri outfits.

Here’s wishing you all a Happy Lohri.

