HAPPY BIHU 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: New Year welcomes an array of cultural events and festivals that are marked around the globe with great zeal and enthusiasm. Today, the people of Assam are celebrating Magh Bihu. Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu in Assam is dedicated to the Fire God (Agni Dev). It marks the end of the harvest season.

On the first day of Magh Bihu, people curate makeshift huts with bamboo and leaves. Friends and family gather and prepare traditional Assamese food and sweets to celebrate the festival. A grand feast also takes place on Uruka night. The festival is a way to thank god and ancestors for a bountiful harvest and good life. Socially, it is a time to renew ties of friendship. People on this day dance to the dhols, sing folk songs and play games.

To mark this day, share these greetings, wishes, and messages with your loved ones.

Greetings and Wishes

1. I wish you good health, peace, and happiness on the beautiful day of Bihu. Happy Magh Bihu!

2. May Bihu bring prosperity and happiness to you and your family. Happy Magh Bihu 2023.

3. Magh Bihu is celebrated to mark the end of the harvesting season. Wishing you a wonderful Magh Bihu, my dear friend. I hope you have a great year filled with prosperity!

4. May Magh Bihu, fill your life with love and happiness. Here’s extending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your family.

5. May Magh Bihu fill your life with love and happiness.

6. Another Bhogali Bihu is here, Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Magh Bihu!

7. Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do during last year but didn’t dare to do.

8. Let us welcome this Bhogali Bihu with great hope, eagerness, and anticipation.

9. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace, and prosperity.

10. Happy Bihu, let this year be filled with truly good things.

Let this Bihu usher in a good and sweet year, both materially and spiritually.

May the bright flames of the Meji defeat evil and spread its warmth in your life. Hope your days are filled with love and happiness. Happy Magh Bihu!

11. Happy Bhogali Bihu, my friend. May the joyous harvest season bring to you and your family happiness and prosperity.

12. May the God of Fire shower you with his choicest blessings. May you always be happy and healthy. Happy Bhogali Bihu to you!

