HAPPY MAHA NAVAMI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES FOR DURGA NAVAMI: Maha Navami, also known as Durga Navami, is the ninth day of the 9-day extravaganza of Navratri. According to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Durga beheaded Mahishasura, on this day.

The Navratri festival is celebrated by millions of Hindus to mark the triumph of good over evil. You can celebrate the occasion by wishing your family in the best way possible. Here are the wishes, messages and quotes that you can use to share with your friends and relatives on Mahanavami.

Happy Maha Navami 2022: Wishes

1. May the air you breathe be filled with laughter and love. May this Maha Navami bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Durga Navami, everyone!

2. Maa Durga, the universal mother, is the ultimate embodiment of power. On this auspicious day of Durga Navami, we bow to her to seek her blessings. Wishing you a happy Maha Navami.

3. There will be ups and downs in life, and some days will be difficult, but Maa Durga will give you strength and courage. Wishing you a Happy Maha Navami!

4. On The Pious Occasion Of Maha Navami May Maa Durga Fulfill All Of Your Wishes. Wish you A Happy Maha Navami.

5. On this special occasion, I pray that the blessings of Goddess Durga be with you and your life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Maha Navami!

Happy Maha Navami 2022: Quotes

1. On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, My greetings to you and your family, Happiness and betterment at all levels, For today and all time to come, Success at the end of all your pursuits, In the most truthful way.

2. On This Auspicious Occasion Of Maha Navami, I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity And Success By Maa Durga.

3. Maa Durga is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami.

4. Wishing you the most inspiring opportunities and great success in life. Blessed Maha Navami to you.

5. May Goddess Durga be always there to give you power and strength in life. Blessed Happy Mahanavami to you and your family.

Happy Maha Navami 2022: Messages and WhatsApp status

1. May Goddess Durga bless you like she blessed Lord Rama to become victorious against Ravan. Happy Maha Navami.

2. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, I wish you countless opportunities and immense success in life. Maha Navami wishes to you.

3. May this festival flood your life with the colours of joy and prosperity. May Maa Durga’s heavenly blessings remain with you always. Happy Durga Navami.

4. Life has ups and downs, some days might be rough, but Maa Durga will give you the courage, and the ability to overcome all obstacles. Happy Maha Navami.

5. Thank you Maa Durga for blessing us with the strength to perform fasts and pooja throughout Navratri. Blessed Maha Navami to all!

