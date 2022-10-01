Happy Maha Saptami 2022: Subho Maha Saptami Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Durga Puja

HAPPY MAHA SAPTAMI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Maha Saptami, also known as Saptami, is the seventh day of the 9-day Navratri festival. According to Hindu calendar, the auspicious day falls on the 7th day of the Shuklapaksha (waxing moon fortnight) in the month of Ashwina. This is an important day of the 5-day Durga puja festival and at the pandals Saptami Havan is performed to worship the deity. It will be celebrated on October 2.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2022 Day 7: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

Advertisement

During Navratri, each day an incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped and on the 7th day is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri. You can celebrate the day by sending your friends and family the best wishes, quotes and messages. Here’s a curated list for you to choose from.

Wishes:

1. May the occasion of Maha Saptami fill your home with positive energy and heart with eternal happiness. Wishing Maha Saptami.

2. Nav Kalpana Nav Jyotsna Nav Shakti Nav Aradhana - May your wishes be fulfilled on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

3. May this beautiful festival fill your life with new colours and new shades of joy that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes. Happy Maha Saptami to you.

Advertisement

4. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Puja. May Goddess Durga bless you with peace, prosperity, and strength in your life.

5. Spend time with your loved ones during the festival of Durga Puja. Make them feel special and valued. Forget about all your worries and let Goddess Durga handle your problems. Happy Durga Puja.

Advertisement

Quotes:

1. This Maha Saptami I want to thank you for holding my hands through the tough times.

2. On this pious occasion, I wish that Maa Durga bestows you and your family with fame, glory, happiness, health, and good fortune. Subho Maha Saptami to you!!!

Advertisement

3. Durga Puja is a blessed time, rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga, and celebrate all the blessings of the Goddess, with your friends, family, and acquaintances, Happy Maha Saptami.

4. May the festive season brighten your day and night, may it add colour and make your life brighter. Happy Maha Saptami to all.

Advertisement

5. Durga Puja is the blessed time of the year. It is the time to rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Saptami. Jai Mata Di!!!

Messages and Status:

1. Sending my warm wishes on Durga Ashtami…. May this beautiful occasion fill your life and heart with joy and happiness. Wishing you great success and good fortune on Subho Saptami!!

2. Good health, prosperity, success and fortune come your way with the love and blessings of Maa Durga on this Durga Saptami. Jai Mata Di!!!

3. May you get all the happiness you have always wanted, May all your dreams come true with the blessings of Maa Durga on the occasion of Maha Saptami.

4. May your life shine bright with the choicest blessings of Maa. May there be new opportunities and new goals to chase. Best wishes on Durga Saptami to you.

5. May Ma Durga take away all your stress and tension. Fill your life with happiness and joy. Happy Durga Puja to you.

6. Wishing you and your family a Happy Durga Puja. May all of you spend a good time together and make memories.

7. May this festival fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity, that bring joy to you and your loved ones. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be always with you. Happy Maha Saptami!

8. Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil, The victory of humanity, The victory of justice, and The victory of truth. Wish you a very happy Maha Saptami!

Greetings:

1. The divine festival of Durga Pujo transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into glow and agony into ecstasy. Happy Shubho Shashti.

2. May the blessings of Durga always be with you all. Subhi Durga Puja to everyone celebrating.

3. Wishing you a lovely Durga puja full of happiness and prosperity. Best wishes to everyone.

4. May Maa Durga bless you and your loved ones with fortune and success. Happy Maha Saptami 2022.

5. May Maa Durga shower her choicest blessings on you and your loved ones. Happy Maha Saptami 2022.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here