Happy Maha Shivaratri Day 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

MAHA SHIVARATRI 2023: One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Maha Shivaratri, also known as “The Great Night of Lord Shiva," is celebrated with great jubilation and zeal all around the country every year. The day is devoted to Lord Shiva and it’s the most important festive day for the followers of Shaivism. This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 18.

Mahashivratri is celebrated on Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun, according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, the devotees of Lord Shiva observe an all-day fast and gather in temples to worship the Shivling while chanting “Om Namah Shivaya".

Devotees perform Abhishek of the Shivling with milk, ghee, curd, honey and water on this day. Flowers, sweets and bael leaves are also offered to Shivling at the temple. It’s believed that observing a day-long fast on Mahashivratri brings prosperity and good luck for the family.

To commemorate the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri, here are the wishes, messages, images, and quotes to share with your friends and family:

Mahashivratri 2023: Wishes And Messages

1. Warm greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri to you. May you be blessed with everlasting happiness and success in life.

2. May all the negativity, sorrows, and troubles be defeated in your life with the blessings of Lord Shiva. Happy Mahashivratri.

3. Om Namah Shivay. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Mahashivratri to you. May Lord Shiva be always there with you in this journey called life.

4. Let’s spend the night of Shivratri chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seeking his divine blessings. Happy Mahashivratri.

5. Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Mahashivratri and feel Lord Shiva’s divine presence. Happy Maha Shivratri.

6. Lord Shiva is the supreme power. May you be showered with his blessings on Mahashivratri.

7. Maha Shivratri is the day when Shiv unites with Shakti. May you be showered with all the blessings of Lord Shiva.

8. This Shivratri may Lord Shiva shower his blessings and happiness on you and your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivratri.

9. The occasion of Shivratri reminds us to thank Lord Shiva for all his blessings and seek his love for our lives. Wishing a very Happy Shivratri to all.

10. May the Lord of the Lords grants peace and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Mahashivratri!

Mahashivratri 2023: Quotes

1. “May the divine energies of Lord Shiva are always there to bring positivity to your life. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Maha Shivratri."

2. “Sending warm wishes on the pious occasion of Maha Shivratri….May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on your family and bless you with happiness and glory, prosperity and peace….Om Namah Shivay!"

3. “The world should know that the originator of yoga is the Adiyogi, Shiva himself."

4. “Lord Shiva (Adi yogi) is a symbol, a possibility, and a source of tools to transform yourself and create your own life."

5. “The edifice of knowledge that the Adi yogi created is the source of almost everything you can call spiritual on the planet."

