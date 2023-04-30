Trends :Samantha BirthdayHoroscopeHappy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023
Happy Maharashtra Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages in English and Marathi to Share on May 1

Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your loved ones

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 22:53 IST

Mumbai, India

HAPPY MAHARASHTRA DAY 2023: MAHARASHTRA DIN WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Maharashtra Day, also known as ‘Maharashtra Din’ or ‘Maharashtra Diwas,’ is celebrated on May 1 by the people of Maharashtra. This day commemorates the establishment of the state following the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act in 1960.

ALSO READ: Why May 1 is Celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day? 

Since the day is so important for the people of Maharashtra, they must be intending to share their wishes and messages with loved ones. So, here’s a list to help you decide what kind of greetings and messages to send.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2023: Wishes in Marathi

1. “आम्हाला अभिमान आहे, महाराष्ट्रीय असल्याचा, आम्हाला गर्व आहे मराठी भाषेचा, आम्ही जपतो आमची संस्कृती, आमची निष्ठा, महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या मनापासून शुभेच्छा… जय महाराष्ट्र"

2. “संपन्न सुंदर सर्वशाली महाराष्ट्र देश सर्वांगी शोभतसे महाराष्ट्राचा वेश,राकट दनगट बलदंड सदैव राहते एकसंघ नी अखंड"

3. “अभिमान आहे मराठी असल्याचा, गर्व आहे महाराष्ट्रीय असल्याचा महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा"

4. “अखंड राहो सदा हे शिवराष्ट्र, जयघोष करू जय जय जय महाराष्ट्र.. महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा"

5. “महान संतांची जन्मभूमी, विज्ञानाने जेथे केली प्रगती प्रेम, आदर, स्नेह आणि माणुसकी हीच आहे आमची संस्कृती. जय महाराष्ट्र जय भारत"

Maharashtra Day 2023: Images and Wishes

1. Be proud to be a Maharashtrian. The state collaborates with other states to help India shine. Jay Maharashtra.

2. On this day, I’m sending you and your family my best wishes and greetings. Happy Maharashtra Day!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Maharashtra Divas. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. On this Maharashtra Day, let us come together and pledge to take our state to new heights.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Day 2023: Step-by-step Guide to Wear Traditional Marathi Nauvari Saree

4. Warmest greetings to the people of Maharashtra. May this state progress with new innovations in the coming years. Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2023.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. We are proud to have grown up in Maharashtra. We are extremely proud of the Marathi language and its culture. Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 to everyone!

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Day 2023: Why is it Celebrated, History, Significance and Key Facts

Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

6. The Constitution provided us with faith, liberty, and peace. So, let us take delight in this day. Happy Maharashtra Day 2023.

first published: April 30, 2023, 22:42 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 22:53 IST
