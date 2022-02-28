Happy Mahashivratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Maha Shivratri

HAPPY MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: MAHASHIVRATRI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Lord Shiva is said to be the kindest god who gets impressed with the smallest gestures. It is all about the devotion in oneself to pray to the lord. People who worship Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati are eagerly waiting for the auspicious Hindu festival, Mahashivratri. The festival is celebrated as the day of marriage of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.

As per Indian mythology, Mata Parvati was the incarnation of Lord Shiva’s first wife Sati who immolated herself in fire. Shiva went into a state of cut-off. The devotion of Parvati gained Shiva’s attention and brought him back to the world. With her meditation, Parvati convinced Shiva to marry her and the two became one. Mata Parvati is also known as Shakti and the two together become Shiv-Shakti.

In 2022, Mahashivratri is to be celebrated on March 1. People keep fast on the day to impress Lord Shiva and to get the wilful. Girls keep the fast and perform Puja following all the rituals to get the desired groom just like Mata Parvati had. It is also believed that fasting on this day brings good luck.

To celebrate the day, let’s see some wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes you can share among your friends and family:

1. Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri 2022.

2. Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

3. May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity, and harmony to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri.

4. I wish the glory of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri everyone!

5. May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

6. Let us celebrate Maha Shivratri night. The night of the Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Mahashivaratri!

7. Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Maha Shivratri and feel Lord Shiva’s divine presence. Happy Maha Shivratri!

8. Shiv ki mahima aparampar! Shiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY. Happy Mahashivratri 2022

9. Har Har Mahadev. Baba Bholenath ka aashirwad ho. Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

10. Maha Shivratri ke avsar par bolo Har Har Mahadev ki Jay!

