Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2022: Lord Mahavir was the 24th Teerthanker of Jainism who devoted his entire life to the interest of Jain society in India and around the world. Jains obey the five principles conveyed by Mahavir for a prosperous life and inner peace, and they are Ahimsa, Satya, Astaya, Brahmacharya, and Aparigraha.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is commemorated by Jain people all over the world. On this day, the Bhakti Yatra is accomplished in the joy of his birthday. This year Mahavir Jayanti is on April 14, Thursday.

Here are the best collections of Mahavir Jayanti wishes and images that you can send to your loved ones.

1. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your entire family. Wishing you a day full of happiness and joy.

2. Happy Greetings of Mahavir Jayanti. The relevance of God Mahavir, the messenger of Digambar Ahimsa, is that you have to be ‘brave’ before being ‘Mahavira’.

3. May the holy words show you the path to never-ending happiness. Sending you warm wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

4. Today is the day to look beyond yourself and work for the peace and harmony of others around you. Let us promise ourselves on Mahavir Jayanti to be kinder, more compassionate and more positive with each and every one. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you.

5. On this auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I send you and your family the best of wishes and blessings. May you be blessed with the strength to follow the right path of kindness and goodness.

6. Mahavir Swami Bless you abundantly and fill your life with Virtue of truth Non-violence and External compassion Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022.

7. The Best way to observe such an auspicious occasion is to strive for peace and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

8. I always pray to Lord Mahavir to bless you with what you deserve and not what you desire because you truly deserve more than you desire. Warm wishes on Mahavir Jayanti to you.

