Happy Mothers' Day 2022: 5 Recipes To Surprise Your Mom On This Special Day

MOTHERS’ DAY 2022: Mother’s Day is all about moms and making them feel as special as they truly are. Every year, we celebrate Mother’s Day – a special day dedicated to honour and recognise the love of all the mothers. On this day, children hails their mother for everything she does assiduously.

In India, Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, we will mark the celebrations for Mother’s Day on May 8. Every occasion deserves something special and this year you can make something nice for her at home.

We’ve got quick and easy ideas to help you treat Mom right. They are triple-tested for no-fuss and are safe for even the clumsiest ones. The following recipes require just a handful of easily accessible ingredients, not more than 2 or 3.

CHOCO-DIPPED SANDWICH COOKIES

A tasty delicacy that has a shortcut? Yes, please! Take any biscuit or cookie you want and dip it in melted chocolate and freeze. What’s not to love about this super dessert.

LEMONADE

A simple refreshment like lemonade is ideal for summers. All you need is lemon, chilled water, sugar and some salt to prepare this humble beverage.

MILK SHAKES/SMOOTHIE

Pick any fruit of your choice – banana, strawberry or pineapple. Put it in a blender and add milk and any sweetener, and serve your mom a thick shake. Combine fruits and sugar with yoghurt and blend up a refreshing smoothie to prepare an ideal quencher.

FRESH SALAD/ FRUIT BOWL

The glorious colours of veggies and fruits make for a delightful summer bowl. It’s an absolute fast, fresh and healthy recipe that is easygoing.

SANDWICHES

There is nothing that can match the quintessential sandwich. Wedge cucumber/tomato/lettuce with sauces and cheese between two loaves of breads and tada! This go-to amazing treat to suit anyone’s tastes and surely hits the right spots!

