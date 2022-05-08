Happy Mother's Day 2022: How to Navigate Online Dating as a Single Mom

Whether you’re newly single or returning to dating after a period of prioritizing yourself and your kids, dating as a single parent can feel daunting. But with honesty, clear communication, and good boundaries, getting back out there can be super fun and fulfilling. A single mother, Meghana (name changed) found her partner on a popular dating app, during the lockdown in 2020. As a mother of two lovely kids, she challenged old, antiquated societal norms and has been in a successful relationship with Tushar for two years now.

On this Mother’s Day, Meghana, a human design coach and a Bumble success story, shares a few tips on how to navigate your dating journey as a single mother.

1. Move on: The circumstances that led to you being a single parent could be distressing or devastating but this is another chance for you to probably learn from your past experiences and get it right. But before you decide to anchor in with someone, have a relationship with yourself, give yourself all the love you can, and eventually, that light will attract the right person for you.

2. Be open to possibilities: There might be reasons that hold you back from starting over – sometimes you might meet people who are not a great fit for you, or sometimes you’ll hold yourself back but the key is to be yourself and keep an open mind about adapting to new ways of life. Do not feel guilty for choosing and prioritising yourself for a few hours in a day or week, you’re not a bad mom if you go out on a few dates!

3. Be transparent with your children: If you are thinking of dating as a single mother, have a chat with your kids about the possibility that you might fall in love with someone and help them to be open to you about their feelings. Being open and free with your children is the best gift you can give yourself. Remember your kids always come first, but at the same time, they love to see their parents happy.

4. Know when to introduce your partner to your kids: You don’t need to introduce someone right away, take your time and let it happen organically. Try to introduce the person as a friend first and gradually move on to your romantic involvement.

5Dating as a single mom involves a bit more work, and with fewer opportunities to chat and hang out, developing a relationship can be a slow burn. The upside is that the connections you do make are likely to be built on more solid foundations, making them worth the extra effort. Give yourself the freedom to choose the life you want and we wish that you get yourself the right partner as Meghana found hers!

