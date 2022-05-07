Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Dearest Mom

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: We don’t need a day to celebrate our mothers, they should be cherished throughout the year. But how many of us do it? We often take them for granted and consider their love and affection as their responsibility towards us. From asking you umpteen times whether or not you have had food and being worried about your weight to celebrating all your achievements with great zeal and enthusiasm, no one can replace a mother.

This Mother’s day - which is observed on May 8 - take out time from your busy schedule and say thank you to your mothers for the endless sacrifices she has made, for the love and care she has showered upon you, and for every big or minute thing she has done. While your gestures are the way to win over her heart, you can accompany them with sweet messages and quotes.

HERE ARE THE MESSAGES AND QUOTES YOU CAN SHARE WITH YOUR MOTHER, THIS MOTHER’S DAY:

Message Ideas for Mother’s Day:

1. I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!

2. Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you. Have a great day today.

3. In your arms, you held us. Little did we know but you have given us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts and that’s your love.

4. Growing up I don’t think I realized just how much you did to keep our day-to-day life running so smoothly. Now that I’m grown up, I am in awe of everything you did for us, and I admire you all the more.

5. No words are enough to speak about the things you have done for us. Thank you for always taking care of us, even when it wasn’t easy. We love you so much!

6. Life is a little more easier, safe, sane, and filled with love - because you are around.

7. Home is where you are Mum.

8. From being my biggest cheerleader to pulling me up after every downfall - Thank you for always being right by my side.

9. If i ever sit to list down the things you have done for us, people will have to wait for a lifetime to read that never ending list.

10. The best compliment anyone can give me is to say that I’m just like you.

Mother’s Day Quotes:

1. Mom, I honestly don’t know how I’d get through each day without you by my side. Thank you for being such a supportive mother to me, and a fantastic grandmother to my children. We all love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day!

2. Thank you Mom for showing me how to be the best version of myself. I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me. I am so thankful for everything you’ve done for me. Happy Mother’s Day!

3. Thank you for being a source of strength, guidance, happiness, and inspiration to our family every day. Our world is a brighter place with you in it! Happy Mother’s Day, my love!

4. Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and especially your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day! I love you very much.

5. Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest mom! We don’t say it enough, but we really appreciate all that you do for us every day. You are truly the glue that holds our family together!

6. We’ve shared so many things — but I don’t share with you enough how much I love you! Happy Mother’s Day, Mommy!

7. To the best mom in the world, Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for being chief cook, counselor, cheerleader, and best all-around mom in the world.

8. They say that as you grow older, you turn more and more into the type of person your parents are. Thank God you’re so AWESOME! I love you, happy Mother’s Day.

9. Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mommy. Thanks for all the diaper changes, meal times (even when I threw my food on the floor), and putting up with temper tantrums. You really are amazing!

10. Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you! Happy Mother’s Day to the sweetest mother in the world, we love you!

