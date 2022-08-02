Happy Nag Panchami 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

NAG PANCHAMI 2022: Every year Nag Panchami is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Panchami during Shravan month. This year it is being celebrated today, August 2. On this day, Snakes are worshipped as people across India. Devotees find connect of Snakes with Lord Shiva and hence pray the Lord to protect them from Serpents.

According to Hindu Calendar, Nag Panchami is observed on the Panchami or the Fifth Day of the Shukal Paksh i.e. Lunar Period during Sawan Month. According to Hindu mythology, worshiping Lord Shiva along with Nag Devta removes all troubles from one’s life. Due to various beliefs and stories, Serpents are revered like gods.

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings upon all of you on this auspicious day. May he protect your from all dangerous and give you the strength to fight the evil. Subha Nag Panchami 2022.

Here’s wishing you and your family a Happy Nag Panchami 2022.

May this day bring fortune, success and courage for you. I pray to Lord Shiva and you get all the happiness that you deserve! Happy Nag Panchami!

May the God of snakes shower you and your family with his choicest blessings. Happy Nag Panchami to everyone at home.

Hara Hara Mahadev. Nag Panchami ki din Shiv Ji ki aaradhana karein, unka aashirwad payein. Happy Nag Panchami.

NAG PANCHAMI PUJA VIDHI

On Nag Panchami, the idols of Dieties as well as Snakes are washed with Milk and worshipped. People pray to the Lords to keep them and their loved ones guarded from Snakes as during this time of the year snakes come out of their hideouts in search of dry places. Although venomous, snakes are considered peaceful and harmless beings and are said to be aggressive only when they are attacked by humans.

According to Hindu customs, snakes should not be killed and rather respected and humbly asked to leave if they enter someone’s house or come in the way. Hindus fast on this day and offer flowers, milk and sweets made with milk in temples and distribute the Prasad to the needy to mark Nag Panchami.

