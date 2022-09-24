Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

HAPPY NAVRATRI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Shardiya Navratri is a popular Hindu festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The nine-day-long auspicious occasion to worship the Goddess is observed in the month of Ashwin. This year, Navratri will start on September 26 and will conclude on October 4. The festival holds great significance in Hindu culture. To increase the Navratri spirit among people we have compiled a list of wishes, messages and quotes to share.

Advertisement

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Have a blessed Navratri, friend. May Maa Durga bless happiness, success, and health to you and your family.

2. Wishing a very Happy Navratri you… May the day festive nights be full of celebrations, happiness, and vibrancy for you.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2022: Day-wise Nine Avatars of Goddess Durga

3. It’s Navratri, a time to care and share. Wishing you glorious days ahead.

4. May your home is blessed with the lotus feet of Maa Durga which bring into your life eternal happiness and smiles. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you.

5. May Goddess Durga guide you, protect you and give you all the happiness you have wished for. Happy Shardiya Navratri

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2022: WhatsApp greetings

Advertisement

6. This Navratri, may Goddess Durga remove all your sufferings and may you get blessed with a happy and healthy life. Jai Mata Di.

7. May the blessings of Maa Durga always stay with you and your family. Here’s wishing you a glorious Navratri!

ALSO READ: When is Durga Puja 2022? Date, History and Significance of 10 Weapons of the Maa Durga

Advertisement

8. May the wonderful occasion of Navratri be full of high spirits and bright colours, happiness and prosperity…Wishing a cheerful and memorable Navratri to you.

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2022: Quotes

9. “Shubh Navratri Maa ka tyohaar aaaya hai, anginat khushiyan laya hai, har manokamna poori ho aapki, vardaani ka ashish chhaaya hai. Shubh Navratri".

10. “Maa Shakti ka vaas ho, sankton ka naash ho, har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri!"

11. “Kabhi na ho dukhon ka samna, pag pag Maa Durga ka aashirwad mile, Navratri ki aapko dheron shubh kamnayein".

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here