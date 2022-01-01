Happy New Year 2022: BTS Surprise Video Message, Photos, Wishes, Status, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

>Happy New Year 2022: The New Year is here, and everyone is ready to embrace it with open arms. Despite the fact that 2021 brought many misfortunes to many people, it was nevertheless a noteworthy year. Let us put our sorrows and griefs behind and embrace 2022 with love and gladness. A new year is a momentous occasion: it is a time to reflect on our gratitude for the past and our hopes for the future. It’s a chance to embrace a new beginning and rekindle our desire to achieve objectives and aspirations.

BTS, Bangtan Boys, members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook wished ARMY (BTS fandom) New Year wishes with a surprise video released on their official YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

With so much on the plates right now, it can be hard for friends, family, and co-workers to find the appropriate words to express their New Year’s greetings. But we’re here to assist with these greetings, thinking openers, and quotes for everyone.

