Happy New Year 2023: DIY Cakes For Your Pets For New Year's Eve

Our furry buddies bring us so much joy and we never miss a reason to spoil them. As New Year rolls around, many of us want to treat them to something special. Just as humans, fur buddies are getting ready to be a part of a fun celebration and are eagerly awaiting to celebrate 2023 with yummy treats and cakes. But not all treats, cookies, cakes that humans enjoy are safe for your fur buddies.

Before you get started, we’ll walk you through the ingredients that are healthiest for your baby pupsie. Let’s take a look at some DIY cake recipes for New Year 2023 by Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary officer, Wiggles.

Peanut Butter Cake

Peanut Butter is a yummy treat that your furry friends love; if they get a cake in their favourite flavour, they will be ecstatic. Most peanut butters have xylitol which is toxic for pets, so choose one that is xylitol free. Let’s take a look at how to make this yummy cake.

Ingredients:

Xylitol Free Peanut Butter with a probiotic blend

Whole wheat flour (¾ cup)

Honey (2 tbsp.)

Mashed Banana

A bit of oil and Egg

Baking soda (½ teaspoon)

Baking powder (¼ baking powder)

Heavy whipping cream

How to make it:

- Oven to be preheated at 350 degrees Fahrenheit

- Mix the ingredients together and pour into the pan

- Bake 20-30 mins, Cool completely, and Frost the cake

Dog Food cake

Making a cake with nutrition and yumminess should be the prime objective. Pets generally don’t get used to different tastes easily so it’s a great idea to use their daily pet food and make a delicious cake with it.

Ingredients:

Dog food (1 & ½ bowl)

Pumpkin puree (¼ cup)

Peanut butter (3 tbsp.)

Heavy whipping cream for frosting

How to make it:

Mix the ingredients in a food processor until it sticks together.

Pour it in the cake pan and keep it for a while till it takes the shape.

Remove from the pan and frost the cake and it’s ready.

What are you waiting for? Get ready and get going to make these DIY cakes for your loved pets and make their New Year filled with delicious wags.

