Happy New Year 2023: New Year Food Traditions From Around The World And The Reason Why They’re Followed

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022: Food is an inseparable part of New Year celebrations. The night is meant to be enjoyed in the company of your loved, with everyone consuming various delicacies. Some celebrate the arrival of the new year with cakes, while others consume noodles. The items might vary, but the idea behind them is the same.

The night is meant to wish for a prosperous and happy year that is to come. If you have ever found yourself curious about New Year traditions from around the world, here are 5 traditions that involve food. Some are so simple that you can try them with your family.

Toshikoshi Soba From Japan

Japan is known for its beautiful collective culture, so it is no surprise that this food tradition involves the entire family. In their households, families gather at midnight on New Year’s Eve and eat buckwheat soba noodles or Toshikoshi soba. This is to bid farewell to the year and welcome the next year to come. The tradition dates back to the 17th century. The noodles are a symbol of longevity and prosperity.

Marzipan Pigs From Germany And Austria

The neighbouring countries Austria and Germany call New Year’s Eve Sylvesterabend or the eve of Saint Sylvester. They gave pig-shaped sweets during the holiday season to wish people good luck. This is a pretty common gift in both Austria and Germany.

Pomegranate Seeds From Turkey

There is a wonderful tradition in Turkey that involves more than just eating or gifting food items. While at a first glance pomegranate might not look like an unusual choice for food traditions, the tradition in itself is pretty unique. People from Turkey actually smash pomegranates in the doorways of their homes. The tradition states that the number of seeds that fly out predict the amount of good fortune the person will have in the coming year.

Twelve Grapes From Spain

Twelve grapes are consumed right at midnight on New Year’s Eve in Spain. People must eat one grape for every toll of the clock bell. This pretty simple tradition is meant to symbolise good luck for each of the coming 12 months.

King Cake From Around The Globe

This food tradition is not limited to one or two countries. In fact, chances are you might have come across it too. Sure, it has different names around the world. In Greece it is called the Vasilopita, the French call it Galette des Rois, for Mexicans it is Rosca de Reyes and Bulgarians consume the Banitsa.

No matter the name, this cake is enjoyed on New Year’s eve in most parts of these countries. Others consume it on January 6, what is known as the Twelfth Night. Inside it is a gold coin or figure. According to the tradition, whoever finds the coin in their slice will have a prosperous new year.

