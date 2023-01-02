Happy New Year: 5 Tips To Stick To Your Goals In 2023

The New Year is here. It signifies the beginning of a new chapter; a fresh new page to start the next 365 days. New Year’s resolutions are practically a necessity when the previous year comes to a close. We bet almost everyone has once (or maybe more times) set goals that they never achieved. While this is unfortunate, it doesn’t have to be the case if you learn to stick to your goals. Once you have your goals listed down, it is essential to learn effective strategies for working towards them and completing them.

Here are certain tips you can follow to stick to your goals in the new year:

Short-term goals and deadlines: Keep small goals and deadlines, because they are more manageable. They will not only increase your motivation but will also make it more likely that you’ll stick with them. Following this tip, you will be able to track what’s working for you and what’s not. Also, reaching smaller deadlines will give you a certain sense of accomplishment.

One step at a time: Have you ever noticed yourself frequently getting excited about projects and never finishing them? This could be because you may have taken too big of a project or started too quickly. Take your time, slow down, and take one step at a time.

Track progress: Always measure your actions and achievements against your goals. It could be a great visual reminder of what you have already accomplished and what else is left. P.S. You would also want to evaluate your goals and deadlines.

Put in time: You will have to put in more time every day or week, depending on your goals. Plus, you’ll have to meet a deadline every few months or years if it’s a long-term goal. Decide in advance how much time you need to devote towards your goal. And, stick to it.

Reward yourself: When you meet any short or long-term goal or deadlines, reinforce that successful behaviour. Rewards keep you motivated and dedicated to achieving your goals.

