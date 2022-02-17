Happy Perfume Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Spread Fragrance of Love

>HAPPY PERFUME DAY 2022: ANTI-VALENTINE’S WEEK 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Perfume Day is celebrated on February 17, which falls during Anti-Valentine’s Week. After Valentine’s Day, people start celebrating Anti-Valentine’s Day on February 15. Perfumes can make people nostalgic and it plays a significant role in terms of memories, amongst a couple. Couples gift perfumes to their significant other, to express their love. Here are some quotes and wishes to share on Perfume Day 2022.

Perfume Day Quotes

1. Perfume is the indispensable complement to the personality of women, the finishing touch on a dress - Christian Dior

2. If you wear different perfume every day, I do not recognise you - >Oscar De La Renta

3. Wear Perfume wherever you want to be kissed - >Coco Chanel

4. You are never fully dressed without perfume! - >C. Joybell

5. The smell is a word, perfume is literature - Jean- >Claude Ellena

6. Perfume is the art that makes memory speak! - >Francis Kurkdjian

7. A woman’s perfume tells more about her than her handwriting - >Christian Dior

8. Perfumery is a symphony, it has a beginning, middle and an end - >Isabelle Ramsay-Brackstone

Perfume Day Wishes

1. May my love surround you with the best of happiness just like perfumes surround you with fragrance…. Happy Perfume Day.

2. The perfume of a person tells a lot about him…. May you always impress people with your fragrance…. Happy Perfume Day to you.

3. Two things make the women unforgettable, their tears and their perfume. Happy Perfume Day

4. Happiness is the perfume of the heart, the harmony of the heart which sings. Happy Perfume Day

5. Perfume is an indispensable complement to the personality of women, the finishing touch on a dress. Happy Perfume Day

6. The perfume is not goods; its creation is an act of love. It must reflect the heart of the woman who will wear it. Happy Perfume Day

