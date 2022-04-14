Happy Poila Baisakh 2022 Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your loved ones on Bengali New Year

HAPPY POILA BAISAKH 2022: BENGALI NEW YEAR WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Poila Baisakh or Pohela Boishakh is the New Year’s day celebrated by the members of the Bengali community. The day marks the onset of the spring and harvest season in the country.

Poila Baisakh is celebrated either on the 14th of April or the 15th of April in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura. However, in Bangladesh, the festival is celebrated on the 14th of April. This year, Poila Baisakh will be celebrated on the 15th of April.

Fairs and processions are carried out on the occasion of Poila Baisakh. The day also marks the onset of a new financial year for those belonging to the business class. People take out new ledger books and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi.

On the occasion of Poila Baisakh, here are some of the wishes and quotes you can share with your loved ones:

1. “বাউল গানের সান্ধ্য তালে, নতুন বছর এসেছে ঘুরে

উদাসী হাওয়ার সুরে সূরে রাঙ্গা মাটির পথটি জুড়ে ।

শুভ নববর্ষ ।"

2. নতুন আশা নতুন প্রাণ

নতুন শুরে নতুন গান

নতুন জীবনের নতুন আলো

নতুন বছর কাটুক ভালো

3. Shubho Noboborsho to you and your family.

4. Warm greetings of Poila Baisakh to you and your family.

5. May your New Year be as sweet as the rasogulla. Happy Poila Baisakh, my dear friend.

6. Happy Bengali New Year to my near and dear ones.

7. May Lord Ganesha bless you with his choicest blessings. Shubho Noboborsho.

8. Happy Poila Baisakh. Let’s welcome this New Year with open hearts and minds.

9. Wishing you all the happiness and prosperity. Happy Pohela Boishakh.

10. Happy Poila Baisakh! May you get success and happiness in every step of life.

11. Wishing good health for you and your family. Shubho Noboborsho.

12. On the occasion of Poila Baisakh, let’s welcome the New Year with positivity and joy.

13. May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your New Year with sweet memories. Happy Poila Baisakh.

14. May God bless you and your family and you leave your sorrows behind in the previous year. Happy Poila Baisakh.

