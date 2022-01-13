Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Tamil

>Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Dedicated to the Sun deity, Pongal is a four-day harvest festival primarily celebrated in Tamil Nadu. One of the most important festivals of Tamilians, Pongal marks the beginning of the Sun’s six-month-long journey northwards (the Uttarayanam). People convey appreciation for a good harvest and pray for their crops to prosper in the new year during the auspicious festival, which dates back to at least 2,000 years. Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming event, is also held during Pongal. The festival begins with Bhogi Pongal, followed by Surya Pongal, Maatu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal.

Here are some wishes, messages, and greetings you can share with your family and friends on the auspicious occasion:

1. May the sweetness of jaggery, milk and dry fruits bring happiness into your lives. Happy Pongal!

2. Greetings on Pongal! May the harvest festival ensure you always have the best food and best life.

3. May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

4. Sending my warm wishes and love to you and your family on this auspicious festive occasion. Wishing you a bright and joyful Pongal.

5. Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy.

6. Wishing you a long and happy life, prosperity, loving family and friends and may every dream of yours become reality.

7. May the season of harvest open the door for light and happiness, and erase all troubles from your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy Pongal.

8. May the glow of happiness remain on your forever. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy Pongal!

9. On this auspicious day of Pongal, I wish you everlasting happiness and joy. From our family, to yours!

10. A Pongal with cheerfulness and joy- that is what my Pongal wishes are for you this year!

11. May the almighty endow you with tranquillity. Have a cheerful Pongal!

12.We express our gratitude to the Sun for igniting itself to save us. Happy Pongal, from our family to yours!

13. On this festive day, may colours of love and the sweet taste of sugarcane fill your home with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal!

14. Wishing you a happy Pongal filled with fortune, eminence, booming growth and love.

15. Let this Pongal fade away all bad times and renew them with enlightenment and happiness. Happy Pongal!

