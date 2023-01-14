Happy Pongal 2023: 5 Traditional Pongal Dishes That Mark the Celebrations of This South Indian Festival

HAPPY PONGAL 2023: Pongal is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival of South India, particularly celebrated in the Tamil community. The Harvest festival is celebrated under many names across India. The three-day Pongal festivals are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and the fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal.

Along with the rituals and celebrations, people enjoy the day with a wholesome feast on this day. Here are some popular dishes made on Pongal.

Bisi Bele Bath

Bisi Bele Bath is a Hot Lentil rice dish that originated in Mysore palace and spread over Karnataka. The delicious and healthy complete meal is made with rice, lentils, vegetables, peanuts and potatoes. The dish is commonly found in restaurants that serve Udipi cuisine. Bisi Bele Bath can be cooked with up to 44 ingredients and is somewhat similar to Khichdi.

Lemon Rice

Another special dish cooked on Pongal is lemon rice. It’s a crunchy, flavourful and sour recipe from South India, and is also one of the easiest recipes to make. Pre-cooked/pre-boiled rice is mixed with spiced lemon and garnished with peanuts.

Coconut Rice

Also known as Thengai sadam, Coconut rice is cooked with grated coconut, spices, curry leaves and rice. Ginger and asafetida add more flavour to the delicious dish. It is specially eaten on Pongal, but can also serve as a portion of comfort food.

Arachuvitta sambar

Arachuvitta sambar is a mixed vegetable sambar made with roasted and ground sambar powder. Known to be a special recipe made in Tamil Brahmin homes, the dish is cooked without onions and garlic.

Poricha Kuzhambu

Poricha Kuzhambu is a healthy and delicious mix of vegetable-based gravy cooked with coconuts and spices. Tuvar Dal (pigeon pea lentils) is used to prepare this dish. Calcium-rich- drum sticks can also be added to this curry, to give it more flavour.

