Happy Pongal 2023: Thai Pongal Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Tamil!

HAPPY PONGAL 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated to thank the sun, mother nature, and farm animals for their contribution to our life. Every year, Pongal is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu. The four-day festival is typically observed in the middle of January, during Tamil month of ‘Thai’, when rice and other staple crops are harvested.

On Pongal, devotees cook freshly harvested rice with milk and jaggery in a brand-new clay pot. Later, brown sugar, ghee, cashew nuts, and raisins are added to this Pongal recipe. People also make rangoli outside houses, and the festival is turned into a joyous celebration. This year also, Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18.

The true meaning of festivals comes from celebrating them with our loved ones. It’s a reminder to tell them that you care, and these wishes, messages and quotes are the perfect way to show that. So, don’t forget to wish them this year!

Happy Pongal 2023 Greetings and Messages

1. Wishing that this festival brings prosperity and good fortune as well as joy and happiness for the days to come. Happy Pongal!

2. On the joyous occasion of Pongal, I send you the most warm and merry wishes. Have a lot of fun and enjoy every moment. Happy Pongal!

3. Let us thank the sun, For burning himself to give us life,

Let us thank Plants, For sacrificing themselves for us,

Let us thank cattles and animals,

For Helping us to sustain our life. Pongal Vazhthakal

4. The festival of Pongal brings good luck and happiness. May the harvest festival be one in which you receive everything you deserve and the best.

5. When you read this Pongal message, I am sure this message will radiate my love and care about you. My heartfelt Pongal wishes!

6. Pongal O Pongal! May new beginnings bring happiness and prosperity!

7. May the Pongal festival, which marks the beginning of harvest season, bring you happiness, joy, prosperity, and wealth as you thank the hero of your farmland, the cattle. Pongalo Pongal!

8. We pray that this festival heralds a new era of happiness, prosperity, and good fortune for you. Happy Pongal in 2023!

9. Sending my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones this Pongal, and wishing you a happy and merry celebration. Have a happy Pongal!

10. May the sweetness of abundant milk and sugarcane fill your life with joy and success. Happy Pongal to you and your loved ones!

