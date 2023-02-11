Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Promises to Share with Someone Special

HAPPY PROMISE DAY 2023 IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The momentous week of love is going on in full swing. Following Teddy Day, couples celebrate Promise Day on February 11. People are bound by love, but commitments enable them to maintain the bond.

On this day, friends, partners, and acquaintances make commitments to one another for a lifetime of support and effort. Make sure you say things you mean and not merely for the sake of saying when making a promise to the special person in your life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Promise Day Date 2023: History, Significance, How to Celebrate and Promises You Must Make To Your Partner

On this Promise Day, here are the wishes, images, greetings, and quotes to share with your loved ones:

Promise Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings

1. We have fought sometimes, but I promise I will always come back with more love, patience, and understanding.

2. Happy Promise Day. The world is going through a difficult time, but I promise you that when we see the end of the tunnel, I’ll wait for you right there.

ALSO READ: Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Advertisement

3. There’s no greater promise than working on us every day to show you how much I care. I promise to do that, always!

4. I love you without purpose, I care for you without expectations, and I promise you our togetherness forever. Happy Promise Day!

Advertisement

5. Happy Promise Day to the one who makes me laugh on my happy days, and smile on my bad days.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2023: When is Rose Day? Know All About First Day of Love Week

6. I promise to foster the loving bond that exists between us. This Promise Day, I promise to never get angry at the same time but love you when you are angry.

Advertisement

7. I promise to keep motivating you to push yourself…And, when you feel like quitting, I will become your strength and take you forward. Happy Promise Day!

8. I want our love to blossom forever. I want to be yours now and always. Promise me that you will never leave me. Happy Promise Day, my forever love!

9. Love is the joy of today and a promise of tomorrow. On this Promise Day, I solemnly promise that I will love you forever and throughout my life. Love you!

Promise Day 2023: Quotes

Advertisement

1. “Promise me you’ll always remember you’re braver than you believe, you are stronger than you seem and smarter than you think." -Cristopher Robin

2. “I promise if you keep searching for everything beautiful in this world, you will eventually become it." - Tyler Kent White

3. “Promises are the uniquely human way of ordering the future, making it predictable and reliable to the extent that this is humanly possible." - Hannah Arendt

ALSO READ: Happy Chocolate 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

4. “Commitment is what transforms a promise into reality." - Abraham Lincoln

5. “Keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep." - Anthony Hitt

6. “The woods are lovely, dark, and deep. But I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep." - Robert Frost

7. “Those that are most slow in making a promise are the most faithful in the performance of it." - Jean-Jacques Rousseau

8. “Right, of course. But you keep the promise anyway. That’s what love is. Love is keeping the promise anyway." - John Green, The Fault in Our Stars

9. “I promise to love you forever – every single day of forever." - Stephenie Meyer

10. All I want is your promise to stay with me, to be mine. Sometimes it feels like you can’t possibly be real. Promise me you’ll stay. – Kiera Cass

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here