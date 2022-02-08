Happy Propose Day 2022: How to Celebrate If You Are in a Long-distance Relationship During Valentine's Week

>Happy Propose Day 2022: Long-distance relationships can be weird and awkward no matter what time of the year it is. But being in a long-distance relationship on Valentine’s Week could be tormenting. If you are in a situation where your loved one is not within arms reach this Propose day, here are a few ways you can celebrate the well-known day of love without spending a lonely day watching romantic comedies or dramas.

Celebrate with your single friends

Instead of spending the day alone, you could plan a fun evening with your friends who are also in a long-distance relationship or are single. Share their joys and sorrows and dance the night away or just have a hearty meal and talk about things that make you happy. If Propose Day is the day that you express your love to your partner, let this be the day that you propose to enjoy your individual lives along with the relationship that you share.

Write a letter

Opt for the old-school traditional way and write a love letter to your partner. A handwritten love letter where you express your thoughts and feelings and plans for the future where you see them with you. This could also be an opportunity for you to indulge in your love for the cheesy or filmy expression of emotions.

Have a virtual date

Make this Propose day a bit different from your usual video calls. Put in some effort and get dressed for that virtual date. Try to pick up a similar cuisine for the virtual date and also pick a similar wine or choice of drink to make the experience as intimate as possible.

Send gifts

It is a perfect occasion to treat your partner to some gift. Buy that jewellery or kettle that your partner once admired and shared with you. Or you could take the classic route and send them a box of chocolates along with a bouquet of flowers. Do make sure that you send something to your partner.

Make them a playlist

You could make a playlist of songs or better send a video of you singing the song along with some friends who know how to strum the guitar the right way. The song could be written by you or it could just be their favourite song that they love and enjoy.

