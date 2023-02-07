HAPPY PROPOSE DAY 2023 IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Around the world, couples candidly celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day. These celebrations were restricted to only one day for years. An increasing trend over the past several years has been the extension of the love fest to a whole week, from February 7 to February 14.

This entire week is a metaphor for the various displays of affection that couples make for one another. This is the season when single people approach someone they like. The proposal is one of the grandest, bravest, and most serious gestures.

Although telling someone you love them is difficult, it is important to do so to fully express your sentiments. Propose Day is the ideal day if you have been waiting a long time to say “I love you" to your special someone. February 8, the second day of Valentine’s Week, is observed as Propose Day. Here are some romantic Propose Day Quotes For Boyfriend, Propose Day Quotes for Husband, Propose Day Quotes for Boyfriend, Propose Day Quotes for Girlfriend, Propose Day Quotes for Friends and your loved ones.

Propose Day 2023 Wishes

1. “You’re not someone I want to be with, you are someone I can’t be without. Stay in my life forever. Happy Propose day!"

2. “When I looked into your eyes, I didn’t see just you, I saw my today, my tomorrow, and my future for the rest of my life. I love you; will you be mine forever?"

3. “Undeniably, love is the truest feeling, and being loved by someone is the best thing in this world. Happy propose day!"

4. “Though I have millions of things to say, right now I only want to say one thing; will you give me the honour to be the love of your life? Happy propose day!"

5. “Hey gorgeous, I want to spend the rest of my life with you, loving you, caring for you, and making you feel like a prince/princess. Happy propose day to my boyfriend/girlfriend-to-be!"

Propose Day 2023 Quotes

1. “You don’t love someone because they’re perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they’re not."

2. “If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets."

3. “I’ve never had a moment’s doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life."

4. “Don’t ever think I fell for you or fell over you. I didn’t fall in love; I rose in it."

5. “In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you."

Propose Day 2023 Greetings

1. Did you know they changed the alphabet?

They put U and I together. Happy Propose Day!

2. You never know when love comes and finds you. But I think I have found it with you. Being around you is the best feeling in the world and on this Propose Day, I want to ask you… Will you be mine forever?

3. I can’t imagine my life without you in it. I want to grow old with you. Will you do me the honour of spending the rest of your life with me?

4. Life is about all the roads we take, some smooth, some rough. Will you travel with me no matter what road we travel? If you are with me, all the roads are smooth. Happy Propose Day!

5. Love is like a cloud. Love is like a dream. Love is one word and everything in between. Love is a fairytale come true. Because I found love when I found you. Happy Propose Day 2023!

